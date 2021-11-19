Produce Crops

U.S. imports of Peruvian grapes to rise again

Sunrays grapes
Sunrays grapes
(Photo courtesy Jac. Vandenberg, Inc.,)

Another year of increase is on tap for U.S. imports of Peruvian grapes. That’s the bottom line from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual report on Peru’s fresh grape outlook.

The last five years has witnessed explosive growth of U.S. imports of Peruvian grapes, growing in value from $226 million from October 2015 to September 2016 to more than $550 million for the same period in 2020-21.

Likewise, U.S. import volume of Peruvian grapes were 196,233 metric tons from October 2020 to September 2021, up 14% from the previous year and more than twice that of 2015-16 imports of 75,762 metric tons.

For the upcoming 2020-21 season, the USDA forecast that Peru’s grape exports will reach a record of 510,000 metric tons, up 6% from the previous year. Peruvian grape harvest begins in late October and ends in April and Peruvian grape exports to the U.S. typically peak between December and January.

Through mid-November, U.S. imports of Peruvian grape imports so far in the 2021-22 season totaled 8.04 million pounds, up from 2.17 million pounds the same time a year ago. Baltimore  terminal market prices for Peruvian red globe grapes on Nov. 16 ranged from $26 to $30 per carton, about the same as the same time a year ago.

Still gaining

Grape production in Peru will reach 700,000 metric tons in 2021-22 (October-September), 2% up from the previous year, according  to the USDA.

Factors working in favor of a bigger production and exports include good weather,  ample water and growing demand, according  to the report.

Because of about 12 hours of sun per day in growing regions and precise irrigation, Peruvian growers can mature grape vines 55% faster than in other countries, according to the  USDA. Peruvian grape area cultivated now tops 79,000 acres, according to the report.

The red globe variety dominates production, as it remains popular in the growing Chinese market. However, the report said Peruvian growers are shifting toward higher value seedless varieties to supply other markets.

U.S. top market

The U.S. was Peru’s top grape export destination in calendar year 2020, accounting for 42% of total exports. Other  top markets including Netherlands and Hong Kong, with 15% and 9% of the export market share. In calendar year 2020, grape prices in the export market averaged $2,300 per metric ton, with the U.S. market returning $2,737 per metric tons.

 

